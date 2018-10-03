Local Matters

October 3, 2018 - 3:31pm

Bontrager's Fall Harvest Dinner Dance to benefit Crossroads House is Oct. 13

posted by Billie Owens in Bontrager's, batavia, news, crossroad house, charity, fall harvest dinner dance.

Submitted photos and press release:

Bontrager’s Fall Harvest Dinner Dance that benefits Crossroads House will be held Saturday, Oct. 13th.

Doors open at 5 p.m. at Bontrager's, located at 8975 Wortendyke Road, Batavia.

Dinner by Roviso Catering will be from 5:15 – 7 p.m.

Music by Dark Horse Run Band, inset photo left, is from 7 – 11 p.m.

There will be 50/50 raffle, raffles and auction and their famous Pie Auction.

Tickets are $20 cash and are for pre-sale only.

They can be purchased tonight at Bontrager’s Auction Barn or at Crossroads House, or contact Bob at (585) 762-8585 or Penny at (585) 356-3413.

