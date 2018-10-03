Bontrager's Fall Harvest Dinner Dance to benefit Crossroads House is Oct. 13

Submitted photos and press release:

Bontrager’s Fall Harvest Dinner Dance that benefits Crossroads House will be held Saturday, Oct. 13th.

Doors open at 5 p.m. at Bontrager's, located at 8975 Wortendyke Road, Batavia.

Dinner by Roviso Catering will be from 5:15 – 7 p.m.

Music by Dark Horse Run Band, inset photo left, is from 7 – 11 p.m.

There will be 50/50 raffle, raffles and auction and their famous Pie Auction.

Tickets are $20 cash and are for pre-sale only.

They can be purchased tonight at Bontrager’s Auction Barn or at Crossroads House, or contact Bob at (585) 762-8585 or Penny at (585) 356-3413.