Boy Scout leader from Elba accused of first-degree sexual abuse at summer camp

From the New York State Police:

On Sept. 5, State Police arrested Ronald L. Rowcliffe, 55, of Elba, after investigating several reports of sexual abuse.

Rowcliffe, a Boy Scout leader, reportedly had inappropriate sexual contact with several victims ranging in age from 12 to 14 years, who were attending the Massawepie Boy Scout Camp in the Town of Piercefield during the summers of 2017-2019.

Rowcliffe was charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and one count each of forcible touching and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in the Town of Piercefield Court, and put in St. Lawrence County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, or $20,000 bail bond.

This remains under investigation, and further charges are pending.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation or believes they may be a victim, they are asked to contact the New York State Police at (518) 873-2750.