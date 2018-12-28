Braille menus now available at Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee Regional Advisory Council (GRAC) for people with disabilities at the Independent Living of Genesee Region Center with assistance from the NY School for the Blind have brailled the Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant menu.

The Red Osier, located in the Town of Stafford, has made a significant commitment to being an accessible restaurant to all members of the community regardless of abilities.

Pictured from left: Executive Chef William Burch, Chef Mike Mattern, David Dodge from the Independent Living of Genesee Region Center and The Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant Owner Steve Foster.