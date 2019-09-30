BREAKING: AP reports Congressman Collins plans to resign and plead guilty

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Associated Press at about 1:57 p.m. today reported that Rep. Chris Collins of New York is resigning from Congress ahead of his expected guilty plea on insider trading charges, according to Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s office.

UPDATED 2:34 p.m.: A Change of Plea Hearing for Collins is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in Courtroom 518 before Judge Vernon S. Broderick in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, located in the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse at 40 Centre St. in lower Manhattan. The Change of Plea Hearing was entered on the court docket today.

More T/K.