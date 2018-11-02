Local Matters

November 2, 2018 - 3:04pm

BREAKING: Man charged in July 24 beating death of Raymond Morgan

posted by Billie Owens in BREAKING, news, notify, crime, batavia.

Richard D. Hanes is charged with second-degree murder, a Class A-1 felony, in the beating death of Raymond Morgan on July 24.

The crime occurred at 111 Liberty St. in the City of Batavia.

Hanes was indicted by a Grand Jury and arraigned in Genesee County Court this afternoon.

The charge carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

UPDATE: Investigators believe murder of Ray Morgan was premeditated

