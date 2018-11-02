November 2, 2018 - 3:04pm
BREAKING: Man charged in July 24 beating death of Raymond Morgan
Richard D. Hanes is charged with second-degree murder, a Class A-1 felony, in the beating death of Raymond Morgan on July 24.
The crime occurred at 111 Liberty St. in the City of Batavia.
Hanes was indicted by a Grand Jury and arraigned in Genesee County Court this afternoon.
The charge carries a mandatory life sentence if convicted.
