Burglary in progress at Dave's Ice Cream caught on camera, police searching the area

A burglary in progress was reported at Dave's Ice Cream, 3872 W. Main Street Road, Town of Batavia, about 25 minutes ago. Several Sheriff's deputies responded initially and found the front door secure, but noted there was forced entry through the back door.

Dispatchers were told the cash register drawer was on the floor, and a light was on in a portion of the building.

No one was located inside; the building was deemed secure.

A security camera at one point, briefly, showed an individual on the premises.

The suspect is described as wearing all black, including a hoodie and gloves.

A search for the suspect by law enforcement is underway and includes Batavia police and NYS Troopers. They are establishing a perimeter for the search area.