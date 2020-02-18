Business women demo sewing technologies at GCC March 4 during Fashion Program Speaker Series

Submitted photos and press release:

The Fashion Program Speaker Series at Genesee Community College is pleased to announce an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in sewing, fashion and the garment industry that is being held on Wednesday, March 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in two rooms of the Conable Technology Building at GCC's Batavia Campus located at One College Road in Batavia.

With a long and rich history featuring a wide array of different professionals from the billion-dollar fashion industry, GCC's Fashion Speaker Series highlights many career opportunities in the industry for both students as well as community members.

GCC's fashion program faculty are excited to invite the public to attend this free event, and while it is not necessary to reserve a seat in advance, space will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. in room T119, guests will be able to view concurrent demonstrations on four different sewing machines used in the fashion industry today. Specifically, a scan and cut machine, a serger machine, an embroidery machine, and a Sashiko embroidery machine will all be available. Each of these will be operated by members of the American Sewing Guild who will demonstrate popular techniques used around the world in garment production.

Then, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in room T102, event attendees will hear from Kathy Healey (inset photo below left), creator and owner of Healey Wear, a custom window treatment design firm, and also Betsey Reigle (inset photo below right), owner of Seamless Designs. Both firms are located in Rochester.

These entrepreneurs will share their stories including how technology, industry changes, as well as passion and hard work have been the "interfacing" of their success.

Healey Wear was established in 1998 after Healey's two sons were born. She developed a business model that is beautifully simple but engaging.

She works closely with her clients to understand the nuances of their interests and likes to create and install window treatments that complete the look and feel of rooms in her clients' homes. In addition to windows, Healey Wear has expanded to cushions, pillows and quilts to accentuate home interiors.

Reigle has worked in the interior design field her entire professional career. Her mother taught her to sew at a young age and she fell in love with fabric.

With years of experience as well as a bachelor's degree in Interior Design from Mercyhurst College, Reigle opened her own business, Seamless Designs, a retail workroom for distinctive home furnishings.

Starting her career with creating custom clothing for women and altering formal wear, Reigle followed her passion and in 2010 she began focusing solely on beautiful handcrafted products for her clients' home interiors.

Both speakers will be available for photo opportunities and flier signings in Genesee Community College's Rosalie Steiner Theatre at 1 p.m. for all participants.

For interested individuals unable to attend in Batavia, the presentations made by Healey and Reigle in room T102 will be live-streamed with a link from GCC's homepage (click on Live Stream button) or here.