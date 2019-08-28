Byron-Bergen Board of Education president wins 2019 Albert W. Hawk Award

Press release and submitted photo:

Byron-Bergen School Board President Debra List is the 2019 recipient of the Albert W. Hawk Distinguished School Board Service Award.

The Genesee Valley School Boards Association presents this award annually to a current or former school board member who, in the judgment of the Distinguished Service Award Committee, should be recognized for outstanding contributions to public education and children in his or her own community.

The award is named for Albert W. Hawk, a longtime advocate for rural schools and member of both the Dansville Board of Education and the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership Board of Education. Hawk also chaired many state and national School Board committees.

List is the first Byron-Bergen Board Member to receive this award.

She has served on the Byron-Bergen Central School District’s Board of Education for more than two decades. She is committed to the promotion of rural school districts by advocating with local and state legislators, attending Rural Schools Advocator events, and serving as President of the Genesee Valley School Board Association.

“In my time as superintendent of this district, I have been inspired by Mrs. List’s unwavering commitment to this community,” said Byron-Bergen Superintendent Mickey Edwards.

“Whether it is packing the stands at a sporting event or packing the auditorium at the spring musical, the school district is a cornerstone of stability in this community and in the middle of it all, is Debi.”

List will be honored at a banquet to be held Friday, Sept. 27, at the Glen Iris Inn in Letchworth State Park.