Byron-Bergen Faculty Association ponies up $3,100 to help stock the North Bergen Community Food Pantry

From Reverend David Fish, North Bergen Presbyterian Church:

Bergen – The North Bergen Community Food Pantry, a partner of FoodLink, opened its doors in the summer of 2019. Founder and coordinator Reverend David Fish said he knew that there was community need, but could not have anticipated the unusual circumstances brought on by COVID-19.

Since food pantries nationwide are receiving an increase in requests from families, the Byron-Bergen Faculty Association (BBFA) decided to collect monetary donations from faculty and staff to support the local community.

On April 30, Rev. Fish received a check for $3,100 from the BBFA.

“There are no words to express how appreciative I am for this generous donation,” Rev. Fish said. “The donated funds will be used to purchase food for the pantry, to feed our community, and find ways to reach out to those living in poverty. It is truly a donation that stays in the neighborhood.”

“The BBFA and its members have a long-standing tradition of helping people in the community when it is needed most,” said Byron-Bergen Social Studies teacher and BBFA President Ken Gropp.

“In this unprecedented situation, the BBFA members and the District's administrative team saw an opportunity to provide assistance where it was most needed in our community. All of us care deeply about our students and their families. This was a great opportunity for all of us to continue to show it.”

The idea was originally brought to the BBFA by Jr./Sr. High School Music teacher Lawrence Tallman.

“When they announced the need for donations back in March, I decided to share it with the faculty in hopes that we may receive some canned goods and nonperishables,” Tallman said. “I knew we had a generous faculty, but this generosity really overwhelmed and humbled me. It makes me so proud to be a part of this district!”