Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Softball Team supports Wounded Warrior Foundation

Above, the Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Softball Team, York Varsity Softball Team, and local veterans participating in the ceremony.

Submitted photos and press release:

On Tuesday, May 14, the Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Softball Team honored several local veterans in their Second Annual Wounded Warrior Foundation Charity Game and Fundraiser.

The event featured a moment of silence, an escorted procession to home plate, and a salute to the flag. In addition, the Varsity team joined forces with visiting York players to raise more than $3,000 for the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

“The players are passionate about supporting this cause,” said Head Softball Coach Mariah LaSpina. “Many of them have relatives who have served and a few of them plan to enter service themselves aftergraduation. I’m proud of their dedication to supporting and honoring our service men and women.”

In attendance were several veterans currently with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department as well as veterans from the local community. In a touching moment, three of the Varsity players escorted their grandfathers to home plate in honor of their service.

“As a veteran, I can’t tell you how proud I am of the softball program,” said Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan. “Coach LaSpina and the players really own this project from start to finish and I applaud them.”

Photos by Gretchen Spittler.

Below, Byron-Bergen School Resource Office and Marine Corps veteran Matthew Butler escorted by Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Softball players Lizzy and Becca.

Below, veterans and players face the flag for the National Anthem.

Below, Vietnam veteran Fred Bauer Jr., escorted by his granddaughter Chloe and fellow teammate Lucy.