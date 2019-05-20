Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 20, 2019 - 5:36pm

Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Softball Team supports Wounded Warrior Foundation

posted by Billie Owens in Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Softball Team, sports, news, Byron-Bergen High Schooll, Wounded Warrior Foundation, veterans.

Above, the Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Softball Team, York Varsity Softball Team, and local veterans participating in the ceremony.

Submitted photos and press release:

On Tuesday, May 14, the Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Softball Team honored several local veterans in their Second Annual Wounded Warrior Foundation Charity Game and Fundraiser.

The event featured a moment of silence, an escorted procession to home plate, and a salute to the flag. In addition, the Varsity team joined forces with visiting York players to raise more than $3,000 for the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

“The players are passionate about supporting this cause,” said Head Softball Coach Mariah LaSpina. “Many of them have relatives who have served and a few of them plan to enter service themselves aftergraduation. I’m proud of their dedication to supporting and honoring our service men and women.”

In attendance were several veterans currently with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department as well as veterans from the local community. In a touching moment, three of the Varsity players escorted their grandfathers to home plate in honor of their service.

“As a veteran, I can’t tell you how proud I am of the softball program,” said Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan. “Coach LaSpina and the players really own this project from start to finish and I applaud them.”

Photos by Gretchen Spittler.

Below, Byron-Bergen School Resource Office and Marine Corps veteran Matthew Butler escorted by Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Softball players Lizzy and Becca.

Below, veterans and players face the flag for the National Anthem.

Below, Vietnam veteran Fred Bauer Jr., escorted by his granddaughter Chloe and fellow teammate Lucy.

May 20, 2019 - 7:24pm
Jack Dorf
Jack Dorf's picture
Offline
Last seen: 5 hours 47 min ago
Joined: Apr 12 2010 - 11:32am

Very Classy.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button