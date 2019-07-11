Byron-Bergen HS Class of '69 to dedicate memorial bench this month and hold 50th reunion party

Submitted photo and press release:

BERGEN – In September, 1968, 93 students entered their senior year at Byron-Bergen High School. It was the beginning of where their roads would take them in life, decisions had to be made. Many classmates chose to further their education by attending college, some enlisted in the military, others became farmers and stay at home moms and some went into the trades.

In June of 1969, eighty-eight students received their diplomas and their adult life began.

Fifty years later, this group of friends and classmates still reunite every five years and at each reunion classmates who have passed away are remembered.

This year the Class of 1969 is donating a memorial bench to the Byron-Bergen School District. The bench has been placed in a prominent area by the flagpole in the high school parking circle.

The Memorial Bench Dedication ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, in the Byron-Bergen High School parking circle by the flagpole, 6917 W. Bergen Road, Bergen .

The public is invited and after the dedication there will be a “meet & greet” at the Rose Garden Bowl / Viking Valhalla Restaurant in Bergen.

This bench donation is the first of its kind to be made to the school and it is hoped it will inspire other classes to do something similar.

On Saturday, July 20, at 6 p.m. the Byron-Bergen Class of 1969 will gather at Dibble Family Center in Batavia to celebrate their 50th reunion and about 80 guests will be in attendance.

If you would like more information about this event, please contact Janice Gilbert at 585-967-9042 or email to [email protected]