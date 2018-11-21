Byron-Bergen HS team places second in Stock Market Challenge

​

Pictured: (l-r, f-b) Becca Velasco, MacKenzie Rosse, Lydia Campbell, Jared Fregoe, Jason Hoehn, Stephanie Buell, Anna Hersom, Erin Parnapy, Marian Gerhardy, Tony DiQuattro, Nick Brown, Wade Thompson, Will Johnson, Ryan Cooper, Hunter Leach and Cory Bater. Press release:

On Thursday (Nov. 15) 15 Byron-Bergen High School students joined more than 500 other students from area districts to compete in the 10th annual Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Four of the 132 teams competing were comprised of students from Marian Gerhardy’s Economics class. Each team started with an imaginary $1 million and each passing minute represented a trading day. Students bought and sold pretend stocks in an effort to gain the largest profit.

“It is hectic and quite fun,” said Gerhardy, whose students have been participating since 2011 and were the first from Genesee County to compete.

As the final “trading day” closed out, the Byron-Bergen team of Lydia Campbell, Anthony DiQuattro, Jared Fregoe, and MacKenzie Rosse had achieved a 36.18 percent return on investment and a second-place overall finish.

Photos by Rob Kaercher. Below, Byron-Bergen’s second-place team accepts their awards.