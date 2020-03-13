Byron-Bergen students compete with staff in volleyball to help shelter animals

Submitted photo and press release:

Bergen -- Byron-Bergen students and staff hit the volleyball court on March 6 to benefit the Genesee Valley Animal Shelter.

The event was organized by Byron-Bergen seniors Auburn Schwartzmeyer (photo, left) and Abby Vurraro (photo, right) as a way to help the animal shelter receive needed supplies, have some fun, and fulfil their National Honor Society community service project.

“We decided that we wanted to do a fundraiser for the Genesee Valley Animal Shelter,” Abby said. “I thought that it would be fun to spread my love of volleyball, have a good time, and have it go toward a good cause.”

Three teams of students competed for the opportunity to play against the faculty team for the event. Student teams joined the tournament by donating items from a list provided by the Genesee Valley Animal Shelter.

In the end, Vurraro’s team took on the faculty players, which included Superintendent Mickey Edwards, Jr./Sr. High School Principal Pat McGee, and several Junior and Senior High School teachers.

In the end, the students were victorious and the Genesee County Animal Shelter received needed supplies to help place pets in forever homes.