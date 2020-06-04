Byron woman accused of drunk driving, and without a license, with a child in the car

Taylor K. Laird, 27, of Mechanic Street, Byron, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; aggravated DWI -- child in vehicle; aggravated unlicensed operation. Laird was arrested at 10:57 a.m. on May 28 on Pearl Street in Batavia following a "check the welfare call" at a business on West Main Street. Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson handled the case, assisted by Officer Connor Borchert and the NYS Police.

Salvatore P. Scarlata, 36, of East Main Street Road, Stafford, is charged with criminal contempt. Scarlata was arrested at 6:52 p.m. on June 3 on East Main Street Road in Stafford after he was allegedly found in the presence of a person with an order of protection against him out of Town of Sweden Court. Scarlata was fingerprinted, photographed and issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 6 in Town of Stafford Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Erion, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Brittany L. Bolton, 20, of East Main Street Road, Stafford, is charged with criminal contempt. Bolton was arrested at 6:52 p.m. on June 3 on East Main Street Road in Stafford after allegedly being found in the presence of a person with an order of protection from Town of Greece Court. She was fingerprinted, photographed and issued an appearance ticket for Aug. 4 in Town of Stafford Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Erion, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Ashley K. Marshall, 28, of Batavia (no address provided), was arrested and issued appearance tickets for Town of Warsaw Court, where she is due to appear at a later date. At 4:20 p.m. on May 31, Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies were patrolling northbound Route 19 in the Town of Warsaw when they stopped Marshall near Mungers Mill Road for having a suspended registration. She was also ticketed for having an uninspected motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle which had broken glass. The deputy handling the case was Austin Harding.