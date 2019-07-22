July 22, 2019 - 12:37pm
Byron's annual Heritage Festival is Saturday
posted by Billie Owens in byron, news, Heritage Festival.
The Town of Byron annual Heritage Festival will be held on Saturday, July 27, at Fireman’s Park (behind the Byron Fire Hall on Route 262).
There will be:
- A fishing derby starting at 8 a.m. at Trestle Park;
- 5K starting at 8:30 a.m.;
- Parade at 1 p.m.;
- Town-wide garage sales;
- Craft vendors;
- Baked goods sale;
- Cruise in;
- Chicken BBQ
- Live bands starting at 2 p.m.;
- And fireworks at dark!
You won’t want to miss it! Visit www.byronny.comor call the Town Clerk, Debra Buck-Leaton, at 585-548-7123, ext. 10, for details.