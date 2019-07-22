Byron's annual Heritage Festival is Saturday

The Town of Byron annual Heritage Festival will be held on Saturday, July 27, at Fireman’s Park (behind the Byron Fire Hall on Route 262).

There will be:

A fishing derby starting at 8 a.m. at Trestle Park;

5K starting at 8:30 a.m.;

Parade at 1 p.m.;

Town-wide garage sales;

Craft vendors;

Baked goods sale;

Cruise in;

Chicken BBQ

Live bands starting at 2 p.m.;

And fireworks at dark!

You won’t want to miss it! Visit www.byronny.comor call the Town Clerk, Debra Buck-Leaton, at 585-548-7123, ext. 10, for details.