Cabaret concert by O-A students tonight in high school auditorium

From Oakfield-Alabama Central School District:

The Oakfield-Alabama Music Department will be presenting a “Cabaret” concert tonight, March 27, as part of the Music In Our Schools Month initiative.

Performing groups will include Middle School Band and Chorus, Sr. High Band and Chorus, Swing Choir, and Jazz Ensemble. Numerous small ensembles and student soloists will be featured as well.

The atmosphere for this event will be energetic yet casual and will be highlighted with music ranging from cinematic to jazz to contemporary hits. The concert starts at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium with reception to follow.

Suggested donation for admission is $5 for adults, $1 for students. Proceeds go to the Music Department Boosters.

The school is located at 7001 Lewiston Road in Oakfield.