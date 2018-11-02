Call of entries for Nov. 7 public artwork show at Moonjava Cafe

The Independant Living Center of the Genesee Region is calling for entries of artwork to be exhibited in the "Art of the Town" free public art display on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The exhibit will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moonjava Cafe, 56 Harvester Ave., Batavia.

For information and submission guidelines, contact Cathy DeMare at (585) 815-8501, ext. 400.

The exhibit is presented by ILCGR, Moonjava Cafe and the University Heights Arts Association.