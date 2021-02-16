February 16, 2021 - 4:53pm
Caller complains dog on Hutchins Street left without food and shelter most of today
A police officer is responding to 100-200 block of Hutchins Street in the city for a complaint of a dog left outside for most of the day without food or shelter. It's 18 degrees outside and there has been light snow flurries off and on during the day.
UPDATE 5:09 p.m.: The officer located the canine and calls for an animal control officer to be dispatched to the scene.
