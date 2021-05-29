Caller says pitbull mix tried to hitch a ride in Stafford

A caller to dispatch reports that a black and white pitbull mix tried to get into their vehicle when it stopped at a stop sign in Stafford. The dog was laying in a driveway in the area of Sweetland and Transit roads without shelter or food when the vehicle made the stop.

An officer is responding to check on the animal.

UPDATE 1:20 p.m.: An officer is out with the canine in the 6300 block of Sweetland Road.

UPDATE 1:26 p.m.: The animal control officer says the dog has shelter and a water dish. "Unable to make contact with anyone" at the residence. She's en route back to the shelter.