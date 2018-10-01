Local Matters

October 1, 2018 - 4:04pm

CANCELLED: Justice for Children GLOW Foundation Lip Sync Battle at Center Street on Saturday

posted by Billie Owens in justice for children glow foundation, news.

NOTICE

The Justice for Children GLOW Foundation Lip Sync Battle scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 6, at Center Street Smoke House in Batavia has been cancelled.

Please visit the website at www.justiceforchildrenadvocacycenter.org to learn more about Child Advocacy Centers and for information on upcoming events. 

Upcoming

more

