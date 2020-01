A one-car accident is reported at Route 20 and Perry Road in Pavilion. The vehicle is in a ditch. The lone occupant, the driver, is breathing and semi-alert, according to a deputy on scene. Pavilion Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 5:15 a.m.: The first available tow is requested to the scene. The vehicle is a pickup truck 10 feet off the road, down in a ditch.