Car careens into house on Oak Orchard Road, driver unconscious

A car crashed into a house at 7889 Oak Orchard Road, Batavia, and the driver is unconscious and smoke is pouring from the vehicle. Two Mercy rigs are dispatched and Town of Batavia Fire Department.

UPDATE 3:54 p.m.: This is being investigated as a possible "rolling domestic incident." A witness to the accident said they saw a southbound sedan suddenly jerk to the left, veer off the road, then strike a house (that is vacant and slated for demolition). A witness said that when they got to the crash site, a man, who appeared to be in his 40s, was the driver and he was arguing with a female passenger. No one was unconscious at any point. One of the vehicle's occupants was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via ambulance and the other to UMMC. One person had a minor head injury; the other had an arm injury. The investigation continues. It has not been determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.