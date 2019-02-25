Car careens into house Saturday night in Town of Alexander, driver OK

From the Attica Police Department regarding an accident in the Town of Alexander:

The Attica Police Department responded to a reported car into a house accident at 63 Buffalo St., Attica, at about 6:38 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Upon arrival officers found a 2004 Honda had gone off the roadway and struck a house causing significant damage to the vehicle and structural damage to the residence. The operator of the vehicle, 33-year-old Nathan S. Bowes, sustained minor injuries and was evaluated by EMS staff at the scene, however refused any further medical aid.

Upon further investigation it was determined that alcohol was involved and the accident location was outside of the Village of Attica and in the Town of Alexander, Genesee County.

Genesee County Sheriff Office was contacted and the scene was turned over to deputies DeMuth and Glor for further investigation.

Town of Alexander Building Code was contact and responded. It was determined that the section of the residence was inhabitable due to the significant structural damage.

Attica Fire Department and EMS assisted at the scene along with Alexander Fire Department. The incident scene was on Buffalo Street east of Sokol Drive.