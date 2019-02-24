Car crashes into house on Clay Street, Le Roy, after two-car collision

A two-vehicle accident is reported, with one of the vehicles crashed into a house at 77 Clay St. in Le Roy. It's in the village between Wolcott and Myrtle streets. Le Roy Fire Department, Le Roy Ambulance Service and Mercy medics are responding.

A first responder on scene says there are three patients. Mercy Flight out of Batavia is put on standby. Pavilion Fire Department is called for extrication. An ambulance out of Monroe County is requested.

Le Roy Fire Police are going to shut down all northbound traffic on Route 19 at Munson Street.

UPDATE 3:46 a.m.: Le Roy command asks that Route 19 at Route 5 also be shut down.

UPDATE 3:53 a.m.: Serious injuries are possible. The county's Crash Management Team is being called in and along with a code enforcement officer. Mercy Flight is called to the scene. It will land at the Le Roy Ambulance Service base on Tountas Avenue.

UPDATE 3:59 a.m.: Mercy Flight has a 12-minute ETA.

UPDATE 4:05 a.m.: The Mercy Flight landing zone is changed to the area by the middle school field by the bus garage. One patient has been extricated.

UPDATE 4:14 a.m.: Mercy Flight has landed. All patients extricated.

UPDATE 4:16 a.m.: Le Roy medics are transporting one patient to the Mercy Flight helicopter.

UPDATE 4:26 a.m.: Alecia Kaus, of Video News Service, who is at the scene, says: "According to Le Roy Police Chief Hayward, this was a one-vehicle accident. A car lost control at the curve and struck a house. Three males were in the vehicle. One front-seat passenger has died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were transported to Strong Hospital, one via Mercy Flight and one via ambulance."

UPDATE 4:31 a.m.: The gas is being shut off at the house on Clay Street where the crash occurred.

UPDATE 4:34 a.m.: Alecia Kaus says no one inside the house was injured. There was no one in the first-floor apartment at the time of the crash; the second-floor occupants were unharmed.

UPDATE 4:36 a.m.: State DOT will be notified about a traffic sign that will need to be replaced.

UPDATE 4:48 a.m.: Le Roy fire's auxiliary was summoned about 20 minutes ago.

UPDATE 4:53 a.m.: Le Roy ambulance is back in service.