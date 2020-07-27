Car into tree accident reported on Main Road in Stafford

A car slammed into a tree in the front yard at 5446 Main Road in Stafford. The male operator is unresponsive, according to a first responder. The person appears to have a head injury. Stafford Fire Department is called and Mercy Flight in Batavia is on a ground standby.

The location is between Batavia Stafford Townline Road and Fargo Road.

UPDATE 4:40 p.m. "Pick it up; the subject is not responsive; still breathing," says a first responder. The Mercy rig is two to three minutes out.

UPDATE 4:41 p.m.: The driver will need to be extricated; the vehicle door cannot be opened.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m.: Mercy Flight is called to the scene. The door is being removed from the damaged vehicle.

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Town of Batavia Fire Department is called to provide mutual aid on this call.

UPDATE 4:46 p.m.: The landing zone will be right on the property where the accident occurred.

UPDATE 4:52 p.m.: Mercy Flight has landed, just west of the house. Town of Batavia's engine has arrived.

UPDATE 5:12 p.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne, en route to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

UPDATE 5:43 p.m. (by Howard): The driver apparently suffered a medical condition. His work truck appears to have been westbound on Route 5 when it crossed the two eastbound lanes and over a ditch and a driveway on the east side of Extreme Sportswear before striking the rear of a parked car. Either that car or the truck glanced off a tree before the truck came to rest right-side up in a position parallel to the car. The driver was extricated and transported to Strong hospital by Mercy Flight. Sgt. Andrew Hale said the driver was breathing and talking with medics but did not seem coherent. We'll have video from the scene later this evening.