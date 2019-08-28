Car rear-ends semi on West Main Street by Upton Monument, minor injuries reported

A property damage accident is blocking the roadway in the city in front of 14 W. Main St. Minor injuries reported. A vehicle slammed into a tractor-trailer at the junction of Main and Ellicott streets. A first responder on scene says the passenger vehicle's tires are blown and it's "flat on the ground."

Dan's Tire is en route with a flatbed tow for the passenger vehicle.

The location is just east of Porter Avenue.

"Traffic is pretty bad," says a first responder.

City fire is on scene, along with law enforcement. Mercy medics are called to aid an elderly female who was a passenger in the car.