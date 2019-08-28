Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 28, 2019 - 10:42am

Car rear-ends semi on West Main Street by Upton Monument, minor injuries reported

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, batavia.

A property damage accident is blocking the roadway in the city in front of 14 W. Main St. Minor injuries reported. A vehicle slammed into a tractor-trailer at the junction of Main and Ellicott streets. A first responder on scene says the passenger vehicle's tires are blown and it's "flat on the ground."

Dan's Tire is en route with a flatbed tow for the passenger vehicle.

The location is just east of Porter Avenue.

"Traffic is pretty bad," says a first responder.

City fire is on scene, along with law enforcement. Mercy medics are called to aid an elderly female who was a passenger in the car.

Calendar

August 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button