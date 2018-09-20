September 20, 2018 - 4:28pm
Car strikes, injures bicyclist on Perry Road, Le Roy
A car vs. bicyclist accident with injuries is reported at 10273 Perry Road, Le Roy. Pavilion fire and Mercy medics are responding,
