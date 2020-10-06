Local Matters

October 6, 2020 - 6:58am

Car vs. deer accident with injuries reported in Le Roy on Lake Street near North Road

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, news, accident.

A car vs. deer accident with injuries is reported in Le Roy on Lake Street (Route 19) in the area of North Road. The vehicle involved is a black Chervolet Equinox. Le Roy fire and ambulance are responding.

UPDATE 7:02 a.m.: A first responder says the accident is just north of the intersection of Lake Street and North Road, and that there was air bag deployment.

UPDATE 7:05 a.m.: Injuries are minor. Fluids are leaking from the vehicle.

UPDATE 7:14 a.m.: Law enforcement is en route.

UPDATE 7:22 a.m.: Le Roy fire is back in service.

