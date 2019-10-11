Local Matters

October 11, 2019 - 11:38am

Car vs. motorcycle accident reported on West Main Street, Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, accidents.

img_0136mcac.jpg

A car vs. motorcycle accident is reported in front of Settler's restaurant at 353 W. Main St. in Batavia. City fire and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 11:55 a.m.: It appears a minivan exiting the Settler's parking lot failed to yield the right of way to an eastbound motorcyclist on Main Street, according to a first responder. The minivan struck the motorcycle and the rider was injured. Medics are treating his injuries roadside for now.

img_0137mcac.jpg

