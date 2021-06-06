Car vs. motorcycle accident with injuries reported on the reservation

A car vs. motorcycle accident with injuries is reported at 994 Bloomingdale Road on the Tonawanda Indian Reservation. Alabama Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. The location is between Ackerson and Griffin roads.

A first responder reports the motorcycle is in the middle of the road. The rider is conscious and alert, complaining of back pain and pain in both arms. Two vehicles are off the road at the scene.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.: Responders can continue in nonemergency mode. "Everything seems to be all right here," says command.

UPDATE 3:31 p.m.: Two tows are needed, for the motorcycle and one vehicle.

UPDATE 3:42 p.m.: A Mercy BLS ambulance is called to the scene.