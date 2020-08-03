Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 3, 2020 - 11:34am

Car vs. pedestrian accident reported at East Avenue and Clinton Street

posted by Billie Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A car vs. pedestrian accident is reported at East Avenue and Clinton Street. Unknown injuries. City fire, Mercy medics and police are responding.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.: A female patient is in the middle of the road. She has a possible shoulder injury, according to a first responder on scene, and traffic is tied up.

UPDATE 11:46 a.m.: The patient is a resident in the vicinity and was out getting some exercise. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation of a complaint of shoulder pain. The city fire assignment is back in service.

Calendar

June 2020

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button