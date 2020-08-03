Car vs. pedestrian accident reported at East Avenue and Clinton Street

A car vs. pedestrian accident is reported at East Avenue and Clinton Street. Unknown injuries. City fire, Mercy medics and police are responding.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.: A female patient is in the middle of the road. She has a possible shoulder injury, according to a first responder on scene, and traffic is tied up.

UPDATE 11:46 a.m.: The patient is a resident in the vicinity and was out getting some exercise. She was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for evaluation of a complaint of shoulder pain. The city fire assignment is back in service.