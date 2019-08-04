Car vs. pole accident reported in Bergen

A car vs. pole accident is reported at Clinton Street Road and Jericho Road. Lines are down in both roadways and blocking. Injuries are belived to be minor. Traffic control will be needed. Bergen fire, Mercy medics and law enforcement are responding.

"Send me a full crew out here. Pole's sheared in half." Power lines, telephone and possibly cable lines are across the roads. National Grid will be called. A flatbed tow truck will be called to remove the vehicle, which is in a wooded area 35-40 feet off the road.

UPDATE 1:57 p.m.: No ETA for National Grid. Byron Repair will have a tow there in 20 to 30 minutes.