Car vs. pole accident, unknown injuries, is reported on Main Road in Pembroke

A car vs. pole accident with unknown injuries is reported at 1433 Main Road in Pembroke. East Pembroke Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 4:12 p.m.: Injuries are believed to be minor.

UPDATE 4:13 p.m.: National Grid is notified that the pole is cracked and utility wires are damaged.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: A second ambulance is called to the scene.

UPDATE 4:29 p.m.: National Grid is on scene.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m.: One person is being transported to ECMC.

UPDATE 5 p.m.: Two patients were transported in separate ambulances to ECMC.