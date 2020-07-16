Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 16, 2020 - 4:10pm

Car vs. pole accident, unknown injuries, is reported on Main Road in Pembroke

posted by Billie Owens in news, accidents, pembroke.

A car vs. pole accident with unknown injuries is reported at 1433 Main Road in Pembroke. East Pembroke Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. East Pembroke Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 4:12 p.m.: Injuries are believed to be minor.

UPDATE 4:13 p.m.: National Grid is notified that the pole is cracked and utility wires are damaged.

UPDATE 4:25 p.m.: A second ambulance is called to the scene.

UPDATE 4:29 p.m.: National Grid is on scene.

UPDATE 4:42 p.m.: One person is being transported to ECMC.

UPDATE 5 p.m.: Two patients were transported in separate ambulances to ECMC.

Calendar

July 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button