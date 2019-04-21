April 21, 2019 - 2:07pm
Car vs. semi accident reported on eastbound Thruway
A semi-truck versus car accident is reported on the eastbound Thruway at mile marker 397. Unknown injuries. East Pembroke and Town of Batavia fire departments are responding along with Mercy medics.
I just came through there shortly after it happened. I saw a tan SUV down in the ditch on the south side that was somewhat banged up. There was one guy and the Trooper walking around the vehicle when I went by, I saw no other vehicles there other than the Trooper's car, If there was a "semi" involved it must have kept on going.
