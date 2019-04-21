Local Matters

April 21, 2019 - 2:07pm

Car vs. semi accident reported on eastbound Thruway

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, batavia, news.

A semi-truck versus car accident is reported on the eastbound Thruway at mile marker 397. Unknown injuries. East Pembroke and Town of Batavia fire departments are responding along with Mercy medics.

April 21, 2019 - 3:08pm
Ed Glow
Ed Glow
Offline
Last seen: 11 hours 11 min ago
Joined: Dec 16 2008 - 7:49pm

I just came through there shortly after it happened. I saw a tan SUV down in the ditch on the south side that was somewhat banged up. There was one guy and the Trooper walking around the vehicle when I went by, I saw no other vehicles there other than the Trooper's car, If there was a "semi" involved it must have kept on going.

