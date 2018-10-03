Car vs. tree accident reported off eastbound Route 490

A car crashed into a tree off eastbound Route 490 near mile marker 2.4. Injuries are reported.

Bergen fire and Le Roy fire are called to respond along with Le Roy Ambulance Service.

UPDATE 3:39 p.m.: Injuries were said to be minor; but one victim is said to be losing consciousness. Mercy medics are called.

UPDATE 3:52 p.m.: A patient has been extricated.

UPDATE 3:57 p.m.: A second patient has been extricated.