Casablanca Casino Night to benefit GC CASA is May 31 is Terry Hills

The seventh annuall Casablanca Casino Night Fundraiser benefitting Genesee County CASA for Children will be held Friday, May 31, at Terry Hills Banquet Facility in Batavia.

All proceeds benefit absued and neglected children in Genesee County who are served by CASA -- Court Appointed Special Advocates.

Dress code is business casual. Advanced tickets are $85 each and can be purchased online, through a CASA board member or the GC CASA office. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Admission includes food stations, beer, wine and soda along with $500 in casino money and $10 in Free Play at Batavia Downs Casino.

Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. and the CASA casino will be open from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

Guests can try their luck at games such as Texas Hold 'em poker, blackjack, roulette and craps. Don't know how to play? No worries! The professional and experienced dealers of Upstate Vegas Events will be there at every table to guide and teach you.

Exchange your "winnings" for raffle tickets and enter them for a chance to win an assoetment of valuable prizes. There will also be a silent auction, lottery tickets, and 50/50 raffle.

Terry Hills is located at 5122 Clinton Street Road.