January 28, 2020 - 3:42pm

Celebrate Recovery at Northgate Free Methodist Church meets every Thursday night and you're invited

Celebrate Recovery, northgate free methodist church, news, batavia.

Press release:

Are there things in my life that I do that hurt others? Is there something I wish I could live without?

Is it time to crack my denial and admit that I am not in control of my life? Do I have a painful habit or hang-up from which I need to be freed?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions then Celebrate Recovery may be a place for you.

A wide variety of hurts, hang-ups and habits are represented at Celebrate Recovery. Examples include dependency on alcohol or drugs, pornography, low self-esteem, need to control, depression, anger, co-dependency, fear of rejection, fear of abandonment, perfectionism, broken relationships, and abuse.

Anyone (inside or outside the church) who struggles can benefit from this group. 

Celebrate Recovery is a ministry outreach for anyone who is interested in a Christ-centered recovery program that will enable them to recover from life’s hurts, hang-ups and harmful habits.

This group meets every Thursday throughout the calendar year, even holidays, at Northgate Free Methodist Church (8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia). They meet from 6:30 to 9 p,m. There is no cost to attend Celebrate Recovery and you may join at any time. 

For more information, visit the church website or email [email protected]

