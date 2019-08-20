'Celebration of Beer & Wine' to be hosted at The Coffee Press Aug. 29

A "Celebration of Wine & Beer" event will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Coffee Press in Batavia on Thursday, Aug. 29.

It is located at 13 Jackson St.

Yes, The Coffee Press is now serving beer and wine!

Come celebrate -- relax, check out their amazing space and all the specials that are offered.

There will be:

* Basket raffles

* Free wine & beer sampling

* Fun giveaways

On entry, you will receive a raffle ticket. Every purchase after that receives another raffle ticket.

So many great things in stock -- organic coffee, tea, smoothies, wine, beer, cider, sandwiches, salads, wraps, panini, soups, and lots of breakfast options. For more information: click here