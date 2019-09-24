Chamber and SCOPE to host legislative review at GCC on Oct. 1

Join regional lawmakers for a legislative session review from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1st, inside the Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College, 1 College Road, Batavia.

This event is sponsored by The Genesee Chamber, The Orleans Chamber and Genesee County S.C.O.P.E. (Shooters Committee on Political Education).

It is free and open to the public.

This is an opportunity for local people to ask questions about a variety of topics that may include:

Second Amendment/ Red Flag Law

Farm Labor Bill

Marijuana Legalization

Criminal Justice Reforms

DREAM Act

Elected representatives on hand to answer questions: