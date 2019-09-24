September 24, 2019 - 10:17am
Chamber and SCOPE to host legislative review at GCC on Oct. 1
posted by Billie Owens in SCOPE, genesee county chamber of commerce, legislative review, news.
Join regional lawmakers for a legislative session review from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1st, inside the Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College, 1 College Road, Batavia.
This event is sponsored by The Genesee Chamber, The Orleans Chamber and Genesee County S.C.O.P.E. (Shooters Committee on Political Education).
It is free and open to the public.
This is an opportunity for local people to ask questions about a variety of topics that may include:
- Second Amendment/ Red Flag Law
- Farm Labor Bill
- Marijuana Legalization
- Criminal Justice Reforms
- DREAM Act
Elected representatives on hand to answer questions:
- Assemblyman Steve Hawley
- Assemblyman David DiPietro
- Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes
- Assemblyman Mike Norris
- Senator Patrick Gallivan
- Senator Robert Ortt
- Senator Michael Ranzenhofer