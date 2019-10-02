Charity benefit at Stan's Saturday for injured motorcycle racer, donations and raffle items wanted

Jeremy Higgins, a national flat track motorcycle racer with ties to Rochester and the Western New York area was seriously injured in a racing accident in Springfield, Ill., last month.

He suffered several injuries, which included multiple broken bones, but more seriously, swelling of his brain that required emergency surgery. He and his wife, Amber, will need to stay at a hospital in Springfield for several weeks before being able to be transported back home to New York.

With a lengthy rehabilitation and recovery ahead of him, Higgins will not be able to return to work for quite some time.

Supporters of the Higgins family are attempting to raise as much money as possible to help offset the cost of all the necessary medical bills to help Jeremy get back to good health.

Stan’s Harley-Davidson in Batavia has graciously offered their dealership as a venue to host a benefit forJeremy Higgins on Saturday, Oct. 5th, 2019.

"Western New York Dealers Unite for Jeremy" will take place at Stan's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It is located at 4425 W. Saile Drive.

There will be a silent auction, 50/50 and basket raffle. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Any type of donation or anything to be raffled off to help raise funds for Jeremy and Amber is appreciated. All of proceeds will go directly to the Jeremy Higgins family.

Stan’s Harley Davidson welcomes not only other Bike shops but any local businesses in the area to display and advertise at this fundraiser.

The end goal is to help aid Jeremy and Amber as much as possible. No matter the size of the gift or donation, everything helps to aid our friend in his recovery.

Jeremy is one of the hardest working, most dedicated and kindest racers around; now it’s our turn to support him in this time of need.

If you, or anyone you may know would like to donate, please contact Bob Dell 585-794-9091 or James Liles 585-813-1482. Thanks in advance for your time and gracious donation!