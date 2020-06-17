Children and Adult Summer reading programs begin July 1 at Richmond Memorial Library

By Samantha Stryker, Adult and Community Services librarian

“Some day you will be old enough to start reading fairy-tales again.” ― C.S. Lewis

Summer Reading Programs will begin July 1 at Richmond Memorial Library. This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story,” a celebration of fairy tales, folklore, mythology, and sharing your own unique story and voice.

While this year’s program may look different in light of current restrictions, the library is excited to offer a program and reading challenge for children as well as a Summer Reading BINGO program for adults.

This year, registration for both programs may be completed online or in person at the library, located at 19 Ross St. in the City of Batavia.

Children’s Program

The Children's Room at the Richmond Memorial Library is excited to continue its annual Summer Reading Program this summer from July 1 to Sept. 1.

Per tradition, the Summer Reading Challenge will continue to challenge children to read at least 15 minutes a day. Prizes will be awarded to those registered for the challenge at the end of the program in September.

Unfortunately, the library is unable to host any in-person programming. However, the Children's Room is working to provide children with alternative activities online, virtual storytimes, take & make craft kits, and more.

Registration is now open for the children’s program. Please visit the library website to register and continue to check for upcoming activities as they are available. Or phone (585) 343-9550, ext. 4.

Adult Program

Registration to begin June 26: Summer Reading BINGO for Adults returns! This year’s program will run from July 1 – Sept. 1 for patrons aged 17 and older with a valid library card.

Register online or visit the reference desk to sign up beginning June 26. Complete your BINGO board, which has challenges like “read a book with ‘magic,’ ‘story’ or ‘book’ in the title,” “read outside,” or “attend a virtual program.”

You can pick up a BINGO board at the library, located at 19 Ross St. in the City of Batavia, or print one online with registration.

Participants can win up to five grand prize entry forms for a chance to win one of three grand prizes: a Kindle Paperwhite eReader, a Book Lover’s Basket, or a gift certificate to a local book store!

In addition, all who submit a BINGO form at the end of the program will get a participation prize, and everyone who registers will be entered for a chance to win one of five copies of our 2020 Richmond Reads selection (to be announced in July!).

Check out our website for reading suggestions or visit the library to see the display!

The library is now open regular hours for limited services, including browsing and checking out materials, limited computer use, photocopying, faxing and placing holds on materials.

Only local items may be placed on hold at this time by calling (585) 343-9550, ext. 3.

Please observe all signage and policies when you enter the library!

Information about virtual programs can be found on our website at batavialibrary.org

Richmond Memorial Library continually provides access to physical and virtual resources and services that meet the educational, informational and recreational needs of its diverse community in a safe and comfortable environment.