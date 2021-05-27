Children at Agribusiness Child Development Center dismissed for the day after gas leak detected

A National Fuel crew is at the Agribusiness Child Development Center at 18 Brooklyn Ave. in the city to fix a slight leak in a natural gas pipeline in the kitchen.

There were no ill effects.

The children in the Migrant and Seasonal Head Start program were dismissed for the day about a half hour ago.

The faint smell of natural gas was detected in the kitchen, where some work had recently been completed, but city fire's monitors could not get a reading. National Fuel did and it was decided to dismiss the children, rather than have them wait outside until repairs are complete, because of the possibility of rain.

The city fire assignment is back in service and the National Fuel in in charge of the scene.