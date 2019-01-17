Local Matters

January 17, 2019 - 2:30pm

Citing 'little to no participation or support' imperiled GC Women's Republican Club to hold special meeting Tuesday

posted by Billie Owens in news, genesee county women's republican club, Oakfield.

From the Genesee County Women's Republican Club Board:

There will be an emergency meeting of the Genesee County Women's Republican Club Board on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Community & Government Center, 3219 Drake Street Road, Oakfield.

Members of the club are strongly encouraged to attend this emergency meeting of the GCWRC. 

Last year’s Spring Breakfast had low attendance and we had to cancel our Lucky Numbers Fundraiser. It is becoming more and more difficult to continue this Club with little to no participation or support. We need our members, each of you to help guide and direct us into 2019.

