City APB: 'Duster' has vanished from home sweet home on Tracy Avenue

The veritable visage of contentment depicted above -- paws tucked snugly in, eyes closed in blissful contemplation -- is a Tracy Avenue denizen of the city named Duster.

His owner, Melissa Barone, says her family thinks Duster busted out of his digs on Thanksgiving Night; his contentment, obviously having waned at some point. Whether this was due to curiousity about delectable aromas of food wafting from homes nearby, general holiday hubbub, or bald opportunism is unknowable.

"He is super friendly, so he most likely will go up to anyone," Barone writes in an email seeking the public's help to locate the missing pet.

In other words, he's not finicky about friends; he welcomes all genuine and genial overtures of bonhomie.

"We miss him lots," Barone writes plaintively.

If you espy Duster, please text Barone at (585) 813-3429.