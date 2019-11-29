Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 29, 2019 - 5:03pm

City APB: 'Duster' has vanished from home sweet home on Tracy Avenue

posted by Billie Owens in Duster, batavia, missing pets, lost pets, news.

The veritable visage of contentment depicted above -- paws tucked snugly in, eyes closed in blissful contemplation -- is a Tracy Avenue denizen of the city named Duster.

His owner, Melissa Barone, says her family thinks Duster busted out of his digs on Thanksgiving Night; his contentment, obviously having waned at some point. Whether this was due to curiousity about delectable aromas of food wafting from homes nearby, general holiday hubbub, or bald opportunism is unknowable.

"He is super friendly, so he most likely will go up to anyone," Barone writes in an email seeking the public's help to locate the missing pet.

In other words, he's not finicky about friends; he welcomes all genuine and genial overtures of bonhomie.

"We miss him lots," Barone writes plaintively.

If you espy Duster, please text Barone at (585) 813-3429.

Calendar

November 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button