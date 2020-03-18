City Bureau of Inspection closed but permitting continues

Press release:

The City of Batavia Bureau of Inspection is currently closed to the public. Permits may be submitted through the following methods:

Email – [email protected]

FAX – 585-345-1385

Applicants will be notified when the permit has been issued, at which time, payment can be made by the following methods:

Check sent by mail to: Bureau of Inspection, One Batavia City Centre, Batavia NY 14020;

Dropbox on the wall outside the doors of City Hall;

Personal internet banking;

Credit card over the phone (fee will be applied).

Applicants must call in advance for required inspections. Application is available on the City’s website here.

For questions, please call the Bureau of Inspection at 585-345-6345.