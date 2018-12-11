City Church will hold two candlelight services on Christmas Eve and everyone is invited

Press release:

The City Church invites you to come out on Christmas Eve for our annual Candlelight Service.

We will be having two services this year, one at our City Church location at 210 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia at 6 p.m. and one at our St. Anthony’s location at 114 Liberty St in Batavia at 8 p.m.

This service is one of our most beautiful events we have all year. With our Christmas decor up, tree lights on, and friendly faces, you will have a warm place to be on Christmas Eve.

We begin our night singing together, then the kids will be brought up front for a traditional telling of the Christmas story. We have a choir and song specials throughout the night, and we end the evening by lighting our candles, symbolizing the light that was sent to us on that beautiful Christmas day.

We are thankful to be able to plan this service on such a beautiful night to remember what this wonderful Christmas season is about. Everyone is welcome and every child receives a gift before they leave.

We would love to have you join us on Christmas Eve (Monday, Dec. 24).

6 p.m. at The City Church location on 210 E. Main St.

8 p.m. at the St. Anthony’s location on 114 Liberty St.

Visit www.thecitychurch.com, www.stanthonysbatavia.com and find us on FaceBook and Instagram. Call (585) 343-6895 with any questions.

Merry Christmas!