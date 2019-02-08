City Court Judge Durin Rogers endorsed by City's Republican Committee

Submitted photo and press release:

Judge Durin Rogers, Batavia City Court judge, has received the endorsement of the City of Batavia Republican Committee for the full-time Batavia City Court position up for election this fall as the result of Judge Robert Balbick having reached mandatory retirement age.

“I am truly humbled by the support and endorsement of the City Republican Committee for Batavia City Court Judge," Judge Rogers said following the City Republican Committee endorsement meeting held last night at the Old Courthouse Legislative Chambers. "Their endorsement today energizes me as we move forward.”

Judge Rogers has dedicated his almost 25-year legal career to public service including volunteering for the public defender’s office, representing indigent defendants in criminal matters as an assigned counsel attorney, and having been a longtime prosecutor with the Genesee County Attorney’s office.

Judge Rogers is now serving in his fourth year on the bench as the City of Batavia part-time judge following his unanimous appointment by Batavia City Council in 2015 and has recently been qualified as an Accessible Magistrate for “Raise the Age” legislation.

Following the City Republican Committee meeting, David J. Saleh, Esq., City of Batavia Republican Committee chairperson, said Judge Rogers received his party’s endorsement because he brings to the bench a unique combination of experience, commitment and character.

“Tonight, the City of Batavia Republican Party unanimously endorsed Judge Rogers for the full-time City Court Judgeship," Saleh said. "We can think of no other candidate who has the qualifications, judicial experience, and commitment to our community than Judge Rogers.

"Over the past four years, Judge Rogers has demonstrated a strong work ethic, knowledge of the law and temperament fitting of our City Court Judge. He has our full support."

Judge Rogers said “Beyond my experience, I have a strong respect and commitment to my fellow residents as they are my friends and neighbors. I have always strived to be honest, straightforward, and open-minded with everyone I come in contact with…I assure you that I will continue to bring each of these qualities to the bench.”

About Judge Durin Rogers —Judge Rogers lives with his wife, Paula Campbell-Rogers, and their four children in the City of Batavia. They are longtime residents and are proud to call Batavia home. You can frequently find Judge Rogers coaching or assisting with youth sports and volunteering in Batavia city schools.

Judge Rogers assisted in bringing the Youth Court to Genesee County. He was a founding board member and former legal counsel for Habitat for Humanity of Genesee County; a Budget Ambassador for the City of Batavia School District; an appointed member of the Batavia City Youth Board; a member of the original Board of Ethics for the City of Batavia; and a member of the City of Batavia Police Facility Task Force.

Other volunteer activities included attorney for the Surrogate’s Decision-Making Committee (SDMC), long time Mock Trial Judge; School Volunteer; and President of the Genesee County Bar Association (GCBA), during which time he collaborated with Genesee Community College to bring a new program to Genesee County known as the “People’s Law Series,” a biannual symposium designed to educate and guide the public in topical areas of law.

Judge Rogers is a graduate of the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and Law; and received his Juris Doctor legal degree from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law in Cleveland, Ohio.

Connect with the Committee to Elect Judge Rogers by visiting their Facebook page at @electjudgerogers (facebook.com/electjudgerogers) or by email at [email protected]

Inset photo of David J. Saleh, Esq., City of Batavia Republican Committee Chairperson, left, and Judge Durin Rogers, currently the part-time Batavia City Court judge.