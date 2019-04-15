City earns 'Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting'

Press release:

The City of Batavia is proud to announce that the Government Finance Officers Association of United States and Canada (GFOA) announced that the City of Batavia has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting – Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) Award for the second year in a row.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment. It reflects the commitment of the City Council and staff to meeting the highest principles of financial reporting.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, whichincludes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners.

It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Washington, D.C.

You may access the final submitted CAFR on the City of Batavia’s website by going to www.batavianewyork.com under Bureau of Finance then service provided.