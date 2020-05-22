City extends Emergency Order banning congregating in public parks

Emergency Order #10-2020

I issue the following emergency order(s) for the period of May 22, 2020 through May 26, 2020. This order continues the following issued under Emergency Order #9, which was effective May 17, 2020. One change to the order below -- removing tennis courts and pickle ball courts from the order.

All public parks within the City limits of the City of Batavia, New York remain open to public use from 7 a.m. to dusk. During the times that public parks are open, State of New York declared restrictions on congregating will be observed. In addition, all playground areas, basketball courts, picnic pavilions, splash pads, and other park facilities that are used for activities that constitute congregating are closed to public use.

As a reminder to the public, City emergency orders are required to be reissued every five days. In addition, the City of Batavia has a separate document titled Local State of Emergency Proclamation that is required, lasting up to 30 days.

An outline of the Phase One partial reopening is available here.

Martin D. Moore, Ph.D.

Manager, City of Batavia