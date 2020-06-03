City extends Emergency Order banning congregating in public parks

Emergency Order #12-2020

The following language of emergency order #12 has been issued June 3, 2020. This emergency order is consistent with the phase two reopening conditions and revised PAUSED requirements. This order continues the following issued under Emergency Order #11, which was effective May 27, 2020. Expect to see updates to this order as we receive changes to restrictions from the State of New York.

1. All Public Parks within the City Limits of the City of Batavia, New York remain open to public use from 7 a.m. to dusk. During the times that public parks are open, State of New York declared restrictions on congregating will be observed. In addition, all playground areas, basketball courts, picnic pavilions, splash pads, and other park facilities that are used for activities that constitute congregating are closed to public use.

As a reminder to the public, the next emergency order will be issued five days from now (June 8, 2020). In addition, the City of Batavia has a separate document title Local State of Emergency Proclamation that is required, lasting up to 30 days.